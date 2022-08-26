e-Paper Get App

Four killed, including constable, in Tucson apartment shooting

Police in Tucson identified one of the victims as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and another as an employee of the apartment complex.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
Four killed, including constable, in Tucson apartment shooting | Crime Scene Representative Photo

Four people were killed, including a local law enforcement official, in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in southern Arizona, officials said.

Police in Tucson identified one of the victims as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and another as a employee of the apartment complex, KVOA-TV reported.

Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice at the complex at the time of the shooting, but additional details were still unknown, KGUN-TV reported.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson extended sympathies on behalf of of the county to Martinez-Garibay's family, friends and colleagues.

"I am heartbroken at this terrible tragedy and I will keep Constable Martinez and all who knew and loved her in my thoughts," she said in a statement.

