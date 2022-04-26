Four, including two children, killed in kindergarten shooting in Central Russia: Reports

An armed man opened fire in a kindergarten school in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing at least four people, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities said. The shooter later committed suicide, according to reports.

Meanwhile, a source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.

(with agency inputs)

This is a developing story

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:50 PM IST