Forthcoming Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi to not use steel and iron

The first Hindu temple coming up in Abu Dhabi will not use steel or ferrous materials, and instead use fly ash concrete, a media report said.

A large contingent of expatriates from the Indian diaspora gathered at the site of the BAPS Hindu Mandir on Thursday to witness the major construction milestone, the Gulf News report said.

Describing the ceremony as United Arab Emirates's (UAE) largest single pouring of fly ash concrete in 3,000 cubic meters, Ashok Kotecha, spokesperson of the temple committee, told Gulf News, "Usually, (building) foundations have a mix of concrete and steel. However, as per traditional temple architecture in India, no steel or iron reinforcements will be used.