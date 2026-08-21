Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Shifted To Islamabad Hospital After Supreme Court Order; Massive Crowd Gathers Outside - VIDEO

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | File Pic

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shifted to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital early Friday following a Supreme Court order, with hundreds of security personnel deployed around the medical facility as a large crowd of his supporters gathered outside.

Khan, 73, was brought to the hospital under heavy security, with roads leading to the facility cordoned off. Hundreds of police personnel, some carrying sticks, were deployed in the area to maintain security and prevent supporters from approaching the hospital.

Zulfi Bukhari, spokesperson for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), confirmed that the former prime minister had reached the hospital and said the Supreme Court’s order had been complied with.

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Former Pakistan president and PTI leader Arif Alvi also confirmed Khan’s transfer. In a post on X, Alvi said the country was celebrating the development.

Meanwhile, a video shared by the official X account managed by the PTI USA Social Media Team purportedly showed a massive gathering of Khan supporters on roads leading to Shifa International Hospital. The post claimed that supporters had gathered despite knowing they would not be allowed to get close to the facility or see their leader.

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Medical Panel To Decide Next Step

According to Pakistan’s Geo News, a special panel of medical experts is expected to determine whether Khan should be admitted to the hospital and what treatment he requires.

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said it was too early to determine whether Khan would eventually be shifted to his Bani Gala residence. He said authorities could potentially designate another building as a sub-jail if medical experts conclude that returning Khan to prison would adversely affect his health.

Raja also said a report submitted to the court indicated that Khan was experiencing anxiety due to conditions in jail.

Read Also Pakistan Supreme Court Orders Imran Khan Shifted To Private Hospital For Medical Examination

What Did Supreme Court Order Say?

The transfer followed a Supreme Court order issued on Tuesday directing authorities to move Khan to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours. The court also ordered that he be examined by a medical panel that would include his personal physician.

The court directed the constitution of a medical board to assess and treat Khan and ordered that Dr Uzma and his personal doctor be present during his medical examination and treatment. His family was directed to bear the medical expenses.

The development could potentially ease tensions between Khan’s PTI and Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, with the two sides having remained locked in a prolonged confrontation since Khan’s ouster as prime minister in 2022.

Khan has been imprisoned since 2023 and has repeatedly maintained that the cases against him are politically motivated. He and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 17 years in prison late last year in corruption-related cases.

Khan served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 until 2022, when his government was removed through a no-confidence vote amid escalating political tensions.