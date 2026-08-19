Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Wife Bushra Bibi, Sister Noreen For 1st Time In 9 Months After Court Order

Imran Khan & Wife Bushra Bibi | File

Islamabad: After a gap of about nine months, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan reportedly met his wife, Bushra Bibi, also imprisoned at Adiala Jail, and sister Noreen Niazi at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. The meeting comes after the Supreme Court allowed weekly family meetings for the jailed leader amid concerns over his health.

The former cricketer had about a 15-minute-long meeting with his sister, The Express Tribune reported, citing jail sources. Meanwhile, his meeting with Bushra Bibi lasted around 30 to 35 minutes. Khan has been in Adiala Jail since 2023, facing several cases. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Reportedly, Noreen told Khan about the Supreme Court's order to transfer him to Islamabad's Shifa hospital.

Read Also Pakistan Government To Challenge Supreme Court Order On Imran Khan’s Hospital Transfer

Earlier, the top court ordered the government to shift Khan within two days to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment and keep him there till September 16, when the court will again hear petitions for his treatment at a private hospital. Notably, Pakistan’s government is set to challenge the order.

Noreen inquired about the former Pakistan PM's health and discussed some other ongoing legal matters with him. Noreen reportedly confirmed she had met Imran Khan, but did not speak to reporters.

Notably, the top court, in its order, had warned the concerned parties that using the meeting for political gain would result in withdrawal of relief granted to Khan.

Khan's other sisters, including Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, and his cousin Qasim Zaman, were not allowed to meet him. Also, PTI leaders were barred from the meeting.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi also met with her family as well. Her meeting with her children Musa and Mubashara Maneka and sister-in-law Mehrunnisa lasted 40 minutes.

For the unversed, the children are from her first marriage, which ended in divorce, and she married Khan.