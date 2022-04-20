Former Pakistan cabinet minister Fawad Hussain takes sexist jibe at new minister Hina Rabbani Khar

After Hina Rabbani Khar became a junior foreign affairs minister of the Shehbaz Sharif government of Pakistan, former minister Fawad Hussain launched a sexist attack on her on social media for which he drew flak.

Sharing an old interview of Hina Rabbani Khar, Fawad Hussain called her a 'low IQ' woman, whose only claim to fame is 'Berkin bags and expensive eye shades'.

In that old interview with Al Jazeera, Hina Rabbani Khar admitted that as the foreign minister she had to face the accusation from allies that Pakistan was supporting terrorism and there were "waves of truth" to those claims.

For the second time, Hina Rabbani Khar, who got a celebrity treatment during her first official visit to India, will take helm as Pakistan’s junior foreign minister in the new 37-member cabinet unveiled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

Khar was the youngest and first woman minister during her tenure as Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs between February 2011 and March 2013. She has once again been appointed to the same position, albeit this time as a junior Minister of State.

After taking the oath of office, Khar on Tuesday stressed the need for employing “sincere efforts” to address the challenges on the diplomatic front, according to the Express Tribune. She expressed these views while chairing her first high-level meeting.

In 2011, Pakistan appointed its first woman and also its youngest foreign minister — Hina Rabbani Khar, who took on the role at age 34.

Khar was born in the district of Muzaffargarh and received education in the United States. She seamlessly moved from being a cabinet member in the government of General Pervez Musharraf to becoming one of the most popular ministers under President Asif Ali Zardari.

During her two-year term, Khar successfully carved out what is described as an innovative foreign policy, with an emphasis on the "regional pivot" strategy focused on improving relations with neighbouring countries such as India and Afghanistan. The PPP leader was also an advocate of reducing dependence on the US, which won her praise from experts.

Her 2011 visit to India, however, created a stir in the international community. As quoted by The Guardian, "Khar's glamorous turn triggered a media swoon and became the buzz of the subcontinental chattering class" because of her "pearl necklaces, elegant costumes, Cavalli sunglasses and a stylish Hermes-made Birkin bag worth at least $9,000 (£5,500)".

Khar has been inducted as the State Minister for Foreign Affairs in the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet.

