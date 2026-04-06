Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, Home Minister Granted Bail In Protest Crackdown Case

Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli & Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak | File Pic & X @SGnepal

The Nepal High Court on Monday ordered the release of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who were arrested in connection with a culpable homicide case linked to the deadly crackdown on anti-corruption protests held in September 2025.

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Oli was taken into custody by Nepal Police from his residence in Bhaktapur following allegations related to the handling of Gen Z-led protests, during which 77 people reportedly lost their lives. The demonstrations also resulted in extensive damage to public and private property, with losses estimated to run into billions.

Lekhak was also detained earlier from his residence as part of the same investigation after the Home Ministry filed a formal complaint that led to the issuance of arrest warrants.

According to findings by a panel led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, several senior officials were recommended for prosecution under Sections 181 and 182 of Nepal’s National Penal Code, which deal with criminal negligence and carry a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

The commission report highlighted serious lapses in security planning, noting that authorities failed to act on intelligence warnings about possible escalation, which ultimately contributed to the loss of lives during the protests.