Food blogger stabbed to death by rival streamer in Nepal while livestreaming |

A well-known Chinese street food blogger was fatally attacked with a knife while livestreaming from Nepal, purportedly by a competitor influencer.

Feng Zhengyung, a 37-year-old Chinese national, was arrested on December 4 on suspicion of killing Gan Soujiong, 29, and injuring Li Chuzan, 32.

According to Asia Wire, the brutal knife attack happened on Sunday at the busy Indra Chowk market in Kathmandu.

In the shocking video, Gan, also known online as "Fatty Goes To Africa," is seen walking and laughing with two companions while streaming himself live when the scene is abruptly cut off by a string of disturbing, high-pitched screams, followed by frantic shaking, before the screen goes dark.

A later clip captures a bloodied and apparently dazed Gan sitting in the middle of the street while someone else, maybe Feng, can be heard cursing at him in Chinese.

Gan can be seen half-lying on the ground, gripping his stomach to examine the abdominal wound, and pointing to a phone, probably to tell passersby to call for assistance.

According to the news source OnlineKhabar, Gan was brought to the National Trauma Centre where he passed away that evening from stab wounds to the chest and stomach.

His friend Li was hospitalised in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach during the street incident.