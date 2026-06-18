FM Wang Yi To Visit India For BRICS NSA Meeting On June 22–23; Ajit Doval To Travel To China On Reciprocal Invitation | X / @ani_digital

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India at the invitation of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to participate in the 16th meeting of the BRICS NSAs and High Representatives, the Chinese Foreign Ministry (MFA) said on Thursday.

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Reciprocal diplomatic visits

As per the Chinese MFA, Doval will visit China at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the meeting, which will take place from June 22-23.

"At the invitation of India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will attend the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security to be held in India from June 22 to 23," the MFA said on X.

Wang Yi had earlier visited New Delhi last year and held talks with the NSA at the 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives in August.

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Previous border discussions

As per the MEA, the two sides had then shared the view that peace & tranquillity has been maintained in the India-China border areas since the 23rd SR Talks.

They reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to promote overall development of the India-China bilateral relationship.

Thaw in bilateral ties

The visit comes as a part of the thaw of ties between New Delhi and Beijing following the subsequent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of key international summits such as the SCO Summit in Tianjin last year, where both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024.

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MEA on cooperation

They had reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes.

"A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China and their 2.8 billion peoples on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century," the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement after the meeting between the leaders.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)