Flydubai Cockpit Attack Exposes Gaps In Israel-Bound Flight Security, Report Alleges Major Lapse | X

Israel’s stringent aviation security system has come under scrutiny after an alleged cockpit attack aboard a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv exposed potential vulnerabilities in security arrangements for Israel-bound flights operated by foreign carriers.

According to a Channel 12 report cited by The Times of Israel, dozens of Omani pilots had flown to Tel Aviv aboard flydubai flights in recent years despite an Israeli restriction on pilots from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel. The report alleged a major security lapse, claiming Israel’s Shin Bet had failed to properly enforce the restriction.

Israel has some of the world’s strictest aviation security measures, while the United Arab Emirates follows international aviation safety standards. However, the safeguards did not prevent the incident aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 after it departed Dubai for Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain inside the cockpit before passengers intervened. The aircraft was carrying 182 people, including eight crew members.

The flight subsequently made a safe emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Saudi, Emirati and Israeli authorities are investigating the incident, with the United States and Oman assisting efforts to establish a motive.

“Until this event, the possibility of a threat originating from a pilot or crew member was not considered a likely scenario. Security efforts have traditionally focused much more heavily on passengers and their luggage,” Israel’s former national security adviser Eyal Hulata said, according to a report by The Associated Press.

“That will probably change now and crew members will be subject to heavier screening.”

Foreign Carriers Bring Security Challenges

Israel’s aviation security arrangements focus heavily on Israeli airlines and flights departing from Ben-Gurion International Airport. Israel-bound flights originating overseas, however, present a different challenge because procedures can vary and Israeli authorities have less direct oversight.

Philip Baum, a visiting professor of aviation security at Coventry University in England, said Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic, has built part of its reputation around safety in a volatile region.

“They are very conscious of the fact, a little bit like Israel in many respects, that they cannot afford to have a terrorist attack happening on a flight out of there,” Baum said, according to the AP report.

Investigators have not publicly identified the object allegedly used to stab the captain or established whether it was brought aboard the aircraft or came from inside the plane.

Dave Komendat, a senior security adviser at risk management firm International SOS and former chief security officer for Boeing, said preflight screening of flight crews should generally “mirror very closely what a passenger goes through,” although procedures differ around the world.

Questions Over Pilot Vetting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel has long-standing agreements with foreign carriers barring pilots who are citizens of countries without diplomatic relations with Israel from flying into the country.

Israeli authorities have identified the flydubai co-pilot as Omani. Israel and Oman do not have formal diplomatic relations, raising questions over how the suspect was assigned to the Tel Aviv-bound flight.

“Obviously, there was a loophole here. And we’re taking care of that,” Netanyahu said on Thursday during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Fox and Friends.

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Doron Spielman told The Associated Press that Israel would increase security precautions for incoming flights, including those operated by foreign airlines. Pilots flying into Israel would be vetted and Israeli authorities would know their identities, he said.

Spielman also said there were no Israeli air marshals aboard the flydubai flight and that civilians had intervened.

The International Civil Aviation Organization establishes baseline standards for pilot vetting and licensing, while individual regulators and airlines can impose additional requirements.

Aviation security expert Menachem Bachrach said Israel largely depends on foreign governments and airlines to vet their crew members. He said the incident could indicate a failure to comply with existing procedures rather than a fundamental flaw in the rules.

“Before we’re jumping to tighten security, I would just say it’s likely that somebody didn’t follow the protocols,” Bachrach said.

Investigators Examine Warning Signs, Distress Response

Israeli flag carrier El Al periodically assesses whether its pilots are fit to fly, while other airlines may conduct such assessments less frequently, according to Arik Arad, chairman of aviation cybersecurity consultancy CYVIATION and El Al’s former head of security at Ben Gurion Airport.

Komendat said investigators would seek to establish whether the co-pilot’s colleagues had previously raised concerns and, if so, how the airline responded.

Investigators in the UAE and Israel are also expected to examine how authorities responded to distress signals after the flydubai aircraft experienced a steep drop in altitude.

A person who heard the flight’s air traffic control communications said a crew member reported a hijacking and requested ambulances. Authorities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan initially refused permission for the aircraft to land, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The crew member eventually persuaded Saudi authorities to permit the aircraft to land at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk.

International aviation standards call on countries to provide maximum assistance and priority to aircraft facing hijacking or other “unlawful interference”. However, the Convention on International Civil Aviation requires a country to provide assistance only “as it may find practicable”, making it a “relatively soft obligation”, according to Vincent Correia, co-director of McGill University’s Institute of Air and Space Law.

John Gradek, who manages McGill’s Aviation Management Program, said standard practice during a serious emergency is to land an aircraft as quickly as possible at the nearest suitable runway, “regardless of nationality, flight plan or politics”.

Gradek said it remained unclear why the flydubai aircraft made a 180-degree turn while crossing into Jordanian airspace before heading southwest towards Tabuk. Flight crews may bypass the nearest airport for one better equipped to handle an aircraft’s requirements, he added.

Cockpit Security Faces an Insider Threat

Netanyahu said the injured captain helped save the aircraft and all 182 people aboard by resisting the co-pilot’s alleged attack long enough to open the Boeing 737’s cockpit door. Passengers were then able to subdue the suspect while other flydubai crew members took control of the aircraft and landed it.

Cockpit doors around the world were reinforced and locked following the September 11, 2001, attacks to prevent intruders from gaining access.

The flydubai incident, along with previous crashes involving pilots who intended to take their own lives, has highlighted a different aviation security challenge: the possibility of a threat originating inside the cockpit itself.