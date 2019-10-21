Flight Club: Drunk man's crazy antics on flight leads to emergency landing in Uzbekistan

Four troublesome passengers spoiled the journey to Phuket. The situation was so serious that the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Uzbekistan.

First, a drunk passenger was trying to open main door of the plane when the plane was at 33,000 feet above. A doctor first tried to calm him down. When the man was not in control, the cabin crew tried to tie him up by plastic food wrap. However, according to The Indian Express, the plane had to make an emergency landing in Uzbekistan and the man was arrested.

When the plane took off again, two drunk passengers engaged in a quarrel. They calmed down when the cabin crew made their efforts to resolve the matter. The flight was no-alcohol flight.

A few minutes later, a man observed smoking in the toilet of the Nordwind Airline aircraft. He was finally arrested when the plane landed in Phuket.