Putin's 'Lady Death', first female colonel dies in a rocket attack in Ukraine

Local reports state that the mother-of-two was instantaneously murdered after a Ukrainian strike struck her vehicle as it was being driven in the Ukrainian city of Horlivka in the Donetsk region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
After Lieutenant Colonel Olga "Kursa" Kachura, 52, was killed in a rocket strike on her car, the Russian strongman bestowed upon her the posthumous "Hero of Russia" honour, the Kremlin's highest honour. She is the 97th colonel known to have perished in Ukraine as a result of Putin's illegitimate invasion of his neighbour.

The Kremlin website published “Colonel Olga Sergeyevna Kachura has been awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation (posthumously) for courage and heroism in the performance of military duty."

Denis Pushylin, Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said of the award, “President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to promote Colonel Olga Kachura to the posthumous title of Hero of Russia in recognition of her courage and heroism in the performance of her military duty."

Olga was a colonel who oversaw a division of rocket artillery that was sent into Ukraine as part of the militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, a puppet state of Russia.

