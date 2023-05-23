First female Arab astronaut reaches ISS for historic mission to conduct stem cell & cancer research

Rayyanah Barnawi, the first female Arab astronaut, at ISS | Twitter

Rayyanah Barnawi, the first female Arab astronaut, has successfully arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom Space's second private mission. Accompanied by fellow Saudi mission specialist Ali Alqarni, as well as American commander Peggy Whitson and pilot John Shoffner, Barnawi embarked on a groundbreaking journey aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. During her 10-day stay on the ISS, the 34-year-old biomedical scientist aims to contribute to stem cell and breast cancer research, while also inspiring women across the Middle East, a BBC report stated.

A New Milestone for Arab Women in Space

Rayyanah Barnawi's inclusion in Axiom Mission 2 marks a historic moment for Arab women in space exploration. Breaking barriers and defying societal expectations, Barnawi hopes to encourage women from diverse backgrounds in the Middle East to dream big and believe in their abilities. As the first female Saudi astronaut, she carries the responsibility of paving the way for future generations of women in the region.

Scientific Endeavours on the ISS

During her time aboard the ISS, Barnawi plans to conduct vital scientific research in the fields of stem cells and breast cancer. Drawing upon her extensive experience as a research lab technician at the Stem Cell and Tissue Re-engineering Programme of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh, she aims to contribute to the advancement of medical knowledge and treatment options. Her experiments hold the potential to bring about significant breakthroughs in understanding these complex areas of study.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Barnawi recognizes the importance of inspiring young minds and sharing her experience with children. Through video link-ups, she aims to connect with children and witness their excitement as they witness astronauts from their own region for the first time. As a symbol of possibility and representation, she hopes to ignite a sense of wonder and curiosity in children, fostering a passion for science and exploration.

A Multinational Endeavour

Axiom Mission 2 is a collaborative effort involving not only Saudi Arabia but also the United States. Commander Peggy Whitson and pilot John Shoffner, both American astronauts, joined Barnawi and Alqarni on this significant mission. Together, the crew will undertake over 20 science and technology experiments, including research on the effects of space on human health and rain-seeding technology.

Advancing Humanity through Science

Mishaal Ashemimry, a Saudi-American aerospace engineer and adviser to the Saudi Space Commission, emphasizes that the ultimate goal of this mission is to benefit all of humanity through scientific progress. By showcasing the potential of women in space and breaking gender barriers, the mission seeks to inspire girls from diverse backgrounds and contribute to the overall advancement of the human experience.