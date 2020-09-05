First family of America loves India

The First Family of the United States is in love with India, US President Donald Trump indicated as he noted that both his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr along with Kimberly Guilfoyle think a lot about India and so does he.
"I know India and I understood those young people (Kimberly, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka) that you mentioned. They're very good young people. And I know their relationship to India is very good and so is mine," Trump told reporters at the White House.
The president, who describes himself as the best friend ever of India and Indian Americans in the White House, was responding to a question about the role the three important members of his family are going to play this election cycle along with respect to the Indian American community.
"Would Kimberly, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, who are very popular among Indian Americans, would be campaigning on your behalf among the Indian Americans with your views on India-US relationship?" the president was asked.
"I appreciate the nice sentiments. They think (Kimberley, Don Jr and Ivanka) a lot of India and so do I. And think a lot of your prime minister (Narendra Modi)," Trump said in response to the question.
Tapes reveal Nixon’s hatred for Indians
Newly declassified White House tapes disclose former US president Richard Nixon speaking disparagingly about Indians and reveal the bigotry he and his national security adviser Henry Kissinger held that influenced US policy toward India and South Asia under his presidency. The declassified White House tapes reveal a "stunning" conversation between Nixon, Kissinger and the then White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman in the Oval Office in June 1971 in which Nixon asserts in a "venomous tone" that Indian women are "undoubtedly the most unattractive women in the world." Nixon also calls Indians "most sexless", "nothing" and "pathetic", according to the tapes.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)