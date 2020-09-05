First family of America loves India

The First Family of the United States is in love with India, US President Donald Trump indicated as he noted that both his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr along with Kimberly Guilfoyle think a lot about India and so does he.

"I know India and I understood those young people (Kimberly, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka) that you mentioned. They're very good young people. And I know their relationship to India is very good and so is mine," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president, who describes himself as the best friend ever of India and Indian Americans in the White House, was responding to a question about the role the three important members of his family are going to play this election cycle along with respect to the Indian American community.

"Would Kimberly, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, who are very popular among Indian Americans, would be campaigning on your behalf among the Indian Americans with your views on India-US relationship?" the president was asked.

"I appreciate the nice sentiments. They think (Kimberley, Don Jr and Ivanka) a lot of India and so do I. And think a lot of your prime minister (Narendra Modi)," Trump said in response to the question.