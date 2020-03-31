First ever heatwave in Antarctica

Sydney: Even the world's coldest continent is not immune to rising global temperatures, with scientists recording the first-ever heatwave event in Antarctica over the 2019-20 summer period.

Researchers from the Australian Antarctic Program revealed on Tuesday that they had recorded temperatures as high as 9.2 degrees Celsius at Casey station in the continent east earlier this year.

"Heatwaves are classified as three consecutive days with both extreme maximum and minimum temperatures," biologist Sharon Robinson explained.

Between January 23 and 26, the station recorded minimum temperatures above zero degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius.