First 7-Eleven store in China's Hunan sets global sales record on opening day

Japanese convenience store chain 7-Eleven said its first store in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, registered over 500,000 yuan (about 70,310 U.S. dollars) of sales on opening day, breaking its global sales record.

Hunan Friendship&Apollo Commercial Corporation Ltd. acquired 7-Eleven's Hunan franchise in October of 2019. But the opening date was postponed twice due to COVID-19. On May 30, the first store finally opened.

According to the Federation of Industry and Commerce of Hunan, the cumulative number of customers exceeded 5,000 on the day, who consumed over 5,000 sticks of oden -- a Japanese stew made with hard-boiled eggs, daikon, fish cakes and dashi soup strung together on a bamboo stick, 3,000 sushi balls, 1,500 desserts and 600 loaves of bread.

Rice noodles and bento with spicy tastes unique to the Changsha store were also put on shelves to please local customers.

"The introduction of Japanese brands will help upgrade the industry and the overall operation level of convenience stores in Changsha," said Hu Zijing, president of Friendship&Apollo.