Fire Breaks Out At Aramco Oil Facility In Riyadh, Thick Black Smoke Fills Sky | Video | X @osinthexagone

A fire broke out at an oil facility in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, sending dense black smoke into the air, an eyewitness said, speaking on condition of anonymity for his safety.

It wasn't clear what caused the fire at an Aramco oil refinery. Authorities tightened security in the area, and police blocked roads leading to it, the witness said.

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The Saudi state-run Aramco oil company and the government-run Centre for International Communication, which oversees foreign media in Saudi Arabia, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Saudi oil facilities have recently been hit in missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. A major escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis has revived Yemen's civil war.

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