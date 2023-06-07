Finland Fines One Of Its Wealthiest Men ₹1 Crore For Speeding; Here's Why

Representative Image | FPJ

A millionaire in Finland was fined 121,000 euros for exceeding the speed limit. In Finland, where speeding fines are determined by the offender's income and the severity of the offence, businessman Anders Wiklof, 76, was caught driving 30 km/h over the speed limit. According to Wiklof's statement in a local Finnish publication 'Nya Aland', he has deep regret over the incident. He added that he had begun to slow down as soon as he became aware but it did not happen fast enough and that it was how things were.

Hopes fine will be put to good use

He believes the fine, which is equal to half his daily income, will be put to good use. He stated, "I have heard the government wants to save 1.5 billion euro on healthcare in Finland, so I hope that my money can fill a gap there," and suggested that perhaps there should be a "cap" on the fines that offenders must pay.

Where proportional fines are the norm

According to The Guardian, Finland bases traffic fines on the offender's daily disposable income, which police can promptly access by connecting to the nation's main tax database. Half of the daily net income is typically referred to as daily disposable income. Other Nordic nations also employ this proportional fines scheme. When rich drivers are caught driving very quickly, the result has been headline-grabbing fines.

Anssi Vanjoki, a former director of Nokia, was caught speeding on his motorbike in 2002 and was sentenced to pay a fine of 116,000 euros ($103,600). Reima Kuisla, a Finnish businessman, was also fined $54,000 ($62,000) in 2015 for exceeding the 50 km/h speed limit by 22 km.