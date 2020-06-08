Few countries ease coronavirus restrictions, others tighten lockdown

Places of worship set to open in UK

Places of worship across England will be permitted to reopen for individual prayer from June 15 as the country's coronavirus lockdown eases further, UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.

The decision follows discussions between the government and representatives of major faiths through the Places of Worship Taskforce, which the minister chairs.

Communally led worship or devotion such as prayer meetings, kirtan, jummah, services, evensong and mass will not be permitted to curtail large gatherings and maintain social distance.