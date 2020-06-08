Few countries ease coronavirus restrictions, others tighten lockdown

Places of worship set to open in UK
Places of worship across England will be permitted to reopen for individual prayer from June 15 as the country's coronavirus lockdown eases further, UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.
The decision follows discussions between the government and representatives of major faiths through the Places of Worship Taskforce, which the minister chairs.
Communally led worship or devotion such as prayer meetings, kirtan, jummah, services, evensong and mass will not be permitted to curtail large gatherings and maintain social distance.
Malaysia to lift lockdown restrictions
Malaysians will be allowed to travel interstate, get their hair cut at salons and visit street markets beginning Wednesday, when more coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Sunday that more economic sectors will reopen, schools and religious activities will gradually resume, and people can travel for domestic holidays after nearly three months of lockdown.
But he said certain prohibitions will remain as the country enters a "recovery" phase until the end of August. Nightclubs, pubs, karaoke parlors, theme parks and reflexology centers will stay shut. Contact sports will remain banned.
Saudi closes 39 mosques again
Saudi authorities have closed down 39 mosques in the Kingdom after coronavirus infections were suspected among worshippers or those in charge of the sites, state-media reported.
The decision was taken by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Call as part of strict health measures to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease, Gulf news reported on Saturday.
Last week, Saudi Arabia reopened mosques except in Mecca, in line with a plan to gradually return to normal life after the coronavirus lockdown.
Authorities have put in place a set of precautions for performing group prayers in mosques.
Bangladesh to reimpose lockdown
In an effort to quell the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bangladesh government has planned to reimpose area-wise lockdowns in capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country, a senior Health Ministry official said here.
Habibur Rahman Khan, also the convenor of the Bangladeshi government's media cell on COVID-19, said on Saturday that steps were underway to place parts of Bangladesh under lockdown within the next few days, reports Xinhua news agency.
The decision comes about a week after Bangladesh withdrew the nationwide lockdown at the end of the last month.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)