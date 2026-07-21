FBI Declares Indian National Harmanveer Singh Wanted Over Alleged Role In Canada-Based Drug Trafficking Syndicate | X /

Washington: The FBI is on the lookout for Indian national Harmanveer Singh for his alleged role in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda gang based out of Canada.

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The FBI action followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the gangs run by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Dhanda.

“Harmanveer Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organization engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to export controlled substances,” the FBI said in a statement.

It said the Ravinder Dhanda Organized Crime Group, is based out of Vancouver, Canada, and allegedly smuggled bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organizations throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

On June 23, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute Controlled Substances.

In a joint operation earlier this month, law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, and Europe arrested 24 persons – 11 of them in California – connected to three India-based transnational organized crime groups charged with a litany of criminal acts.

In total, the US Department of Justice had charged 37 people in the indictment as part of its ‘Operation Hardball’.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)