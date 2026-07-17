 FBI Arrests Alleged Bhagwanpuria Gangster Nitish Kaushal In Vermont Days After Adding Him To America's Most Wanted List
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FBI Arrests Alleged Bhagwanpuria Gangster Nitish Kaushal In Vermont Days After Adding Him To America's Most Wanted List

The FBI has arrested Indian national Nitish Kaushal in Vermont days after adding him to its Most Wanted list. Allegedly linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria organised crime group, Kaushal faces charges tied to murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling. His arrest follows the multinational crackdown under Operation Hard Ball.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
FBI Arrests Alleged Bhagwanpuria Gangster Nitish Kaushal In Vermont Days After Adding Him To America's Most Wanted List
FBI Arrests Alleged Bhagwanpuria Gangster Nitish Kaushal In Vermont Days After Adding Him To America's Most Wanted List | X / FBI

Washington: The FBI has arrested gangster Nitish Kaushal, allegedly involved in murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in the US, days after adding him to its list of most wanted criminals.

"Nitish Kaushal has been arrested in Vermont," the FBI said in a post on X on Thursday.

Kaushal, an Indian national, allegedly carried out acts of violence on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria organised crime group, including, but not limited to, kidnappings and assaults, the FBI said.

The FBI had added Kaushal to its most wanted list on Tuesday.

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The FBI was on the lookout for Kaushal for his alleged involvement with a transnational criminal organisation engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling.

It said the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.

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The US District Court of the Central District of California, Los Angeles, issued a federal arrest warrant for Kaushal on June 25 after charging him with racketeer influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy.

The FBI action followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the Bhagwanpuria gang.

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The operation involved raids and law enforcement action across the US, Canada, and Europe, highlighting the growing international focus on dismantling transnational criminal syndicates with roots in India. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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