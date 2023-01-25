Fawad Chaudhry arrested for 'threatening' ECP members | Photo: Twitter Image

According to party leader Farrukh Habib, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was detained from his home on Wednesday morning, just after he openly criticised the government for plotting to detain party chairman Imran Khan.

The arrest has been confirmed by the Islamabad police. On the basis of Umar Hameed, the Secretary of the Election Commission, filing a complaint, a case against Chaudhary was opened last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad. He was the subject of a FIR because he had threatened the ECP and its members.

Fawad cautioned the Election Commission, its members, and their families in his speech outside Imran Khan's home in Lahore, according to the FIR.

According to the FIR, Chaudhary said that the electoral commission had been downgraded to the rank of a "Munshi [clerk]."

According to Fawad, anybody who join the caretaker administration would be hunted down and punished. He has stated that those in government positions will be pursued to their homes.

The arrest of Fawad happened during the nighttime rush of PTI members to party chief Imran Khan's home to secure his safety.

Habib claimed in a tweet that "the imported government has gone mad." Additionally, the PTI leader shared videos on social media of the police removing Fawad.

