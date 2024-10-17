 Fact Check: Did Pakistani Minister Try To Sexually Assault A Woman On Video Amid Students' Protest In Lahore?
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFact Check: Did Pakistani Minister Try To Sexually Assault A Woman On Video Amid Students' Protest In Lahore?

Fact Check: Did Pakistani Minister Try To Sexually Assault A Woman On Video Amid Students' Protest In Lahore?

A horrific video showing a man and a woman being beaten and the woman being sexually assaulted. It is being said that a Pakistani minister Rana Sikandar Hayat is the one assaulter beating the pair. The Free Press Journal made inquiries in Pakistan and did a Fact Check.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Screengrabs from the horrific video. It is being claimed that assaulter is Pakistani minister Rana Sikandar Hayat. | X

A disturbing video is currently doing rounds on social media purportedly showing Pakistani minister sexually assaulting a woman. It is being claimed that the man who is assaulting the woman is Rana Sikandar Hayat, Education Minister in the state government of Pakistani Punjab. An assault is clearly taking place in the video. But does it really show Rana Sikandar Hayat? FPJ decided to dig in.

What Does The Video Show?

The video shows the woman sitting on a bed with a man inside what appears to be a house. Both, the man and the woman appear scared out of their wits. The woman is even crying. About 5 to 8 men appear to be cornering the pair in the room. But this is not the most disturbing thing.

A nearly bald man dressed in black is hovering around the hapless pair in the room, periodically hitting them. The man on the bed can be seen feeling helpless to save himself and the girl but nonetheless tries to shield her from the bald man's relentless blows. The features of the man bear striking similarity to Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

FPJ Shorts
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details

It is not clear immediately what led to this incident.

What's most disturbing is that the bald man repeatedly touches the woman inappropriately and tugs at her clothes asking her to remove them. The woman protests feebly but is helpless against the punches that follow. The man appears stronger than both of them.

"Kameez utaar!" (Remove your clothes), say several booming voices.

The video ends with someone saying the woman will remove her clothes if the recording is stopped.

Is It The Minister Who Is Seen Assaulting The Man And The Woman?

The Free Press Journal has come to know from its sources in Pakistan that the assaulter in this video is NOT Rana Sikandar Hayat, the education minister from Pakistani Punjab government.

The FPJ has also been informed that this particular video was made in Islamabad in the year 2021. It had gone viral at the time and led to an outrage in Pakistan.

So Who Is The Assaulter? What Happened Of Him?

The man relentlessly assaulting the pair on the bed and sexually harassing the woman was identified as a person named Usman Mirza.

Following the outrage, Islamabad Police sprung into action and nabbed the man along with his accomplices who cornered the pair in the room.

Read Also
‘Terrorism Won't Boost Relations, Trade & Connectivity’: EAM Jaishankar Slams Pak In Powerful...
article-image

As per reports in local media, the case was registered under Section 354-A (assaulting and stripping a woman of her clothes), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and Section 509 (sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

FPJ Fact Check:

The claim: Pakistan minister Rana Sikandar Hayat was seen sexually assaulting a woman on camera.

Fact Check Result: The claim is false. The video is from 2021 and the minister is not the assaulter but a man whose features closely resemble him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fact Check: Did Pakistani Minister Try To Sexually Assault A Woman On Video Amid Students' Protest...

Fact Check: Did Pakistani Minister Try To Sexually Assault A Woman On Video Amid Students' Protest...

'China Ranks Worst In Internet Freedom Globally,' Says US Freedom House Report

'China Ranks Worst In Internet Freedom Globally,' Says US Freedom House Report

'Only Confirms What We Have Been Saying,' MEA On Canada PM's Admission Of Not Providing 'Hard Proof'...

'Only Confirms What We Have Been Saying,' MEA On Canada PM's Admission Of Not Providing 'Hard Proof'...

UK Supports Canada Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Row With India

UK Supports Canada Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Row With India

'Diplomats Collecting Information On Canadian Who Are Opponents Of Modi Govt...': Justin Trudeau...

'Diplomats Collecting Information On Canadian Who Are Opponents Of Modi Govt...': Justin Trudeau...