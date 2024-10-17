Fact Check: Did Pakistani Minister Try To Sexually Assault A Woman On Video Amid Students' Protest In Lahore?

Screengrabs from the horrific video. It is being claimed that assaulter is Pakistani minister Rana Sikandar Hayat. | X

A disturbing video is currently doing rounds on social media purportedly showing Pakistani minister sexually assaulting a woman. It is being claimed that the man who is assaulting the woman is Rana Sikandar Hayat, Education Minister in the state government of Pakistani Punjab. An assault is clearly taking place in the video. But does it really show Rana Sikandar Hayat? FPJ decided to dig in.

What Does The Video Show?

The video shows the woman sitting on a bed with a man inside what appears to be a house. Both, the man and the woman appear scared out of their wits. The woman is even crying. About 5 to 8 men appear to be cornering the pair in the room. But this is not the most disturbing thing.

A nearly bald man dressed in black is hovering around the hapless pair in the room, periodically hitting them. The man on the bed can be seen feeling helpless to save himself and the girl but nonetheless tries to shield her from the bald man's relentless blows. The features of the man bear striking similarity to Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

It is not clear immediately what led to this incident.

What's most disturbing is that the bald man repeatedly touches the woman inappropriately and tugs at her clothes asking her to remove them. The woman protests feebly but is helpless against the punches that follow. The man appears stronger than both of them.

"Kameez utaar!" (Remove your clothes), say several booming voices.

The video ends with someone saying the woman will remove her clothes if the recording is stopped.

Is It The Minister Who Is Seen Assaulting The Man And The Woman?

The Free Press Journal has come to know from its sources in Pakistan that the assaulter in this video is NOT Rana Sikandar Hayat, the education minister from Pakistani Punjab government.

The FPJ has also been informed that this particular video was made in Islamabad in the year 2021. It had gone viral at the time and led to an outrage in Pakistan.

So Who Is The Assaulter? What Happened Of Him?

The man relentlessly assaulting the pair on the bed and sexually harassing the woman was identified as a person named Usman Mirza.

Following the outrage, Islamabad Police sprung into action and nabbed the man along with his accomplices who cornered the pair in the room.

As per reports in local media, the case was registered under Section 354-A (assaulting and stripping a woman of her clothes), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and Section 509 (sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

FPJ Fact Check:

The claim: Pakistan minister Rana Sikandar Hayat was seen sexually assaulting a woman on camera.

Fact Check Result: The claim is false. The video is from 2021 and the minister is not the assaulter but a man whose features closely resemble him.