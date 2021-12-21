Facebook to take down Jobs feature from Feb 22nd- Here's all you need to know about new update

The Jobs on Facebook product is changing on February 22, 2022. Facebook's 'Jobs' was a feature that allowed businesses to post job vacancies on their page, which were be visible to anyone who visits the page, and also appeared on the news feeds of FB users who have 'liked' the page, easing the job finding process for the people. However, the feature is going away from February next year, hence, here's everything that you need to know about the new update.



What's changing

Existing Facebook Groups with a “Jobs” group type will be changed to the “General” group type and the “Jobs” group type will no longer be available.

The ability to distribute free jobs via a partner integration with the Jobs on Facebook API will no longer be available.

Jobs on Facebook will no longer be available on the Facebook Lite app or Facebook mobile website (m.facebook.com/jobs) for both employers and seekers.

The Jobs on Facebook browser will no longer be available.

Jobs on Facebook is shutting down outside of the United States and Canada.

What's not changing

Employers in the United States and Canada can continue to use Jobs on Facebook tools to create job postings from their Page for free on the Facebook app and Facebook desktop website (www.facebook.com). They can also choose to boost their posts as ads.

Employers in the United States and Canada will continue to be able to manage their job applications and view details about all their job posts (boosted & non-boosted) through the Inbox and Manage Jobs sections of their Page.

Job seekers in the United States and Canada can continue to apply to positions using Job on Facebook product features like clicking Apply now on the job post, which will bring them to the detail view and then to an application form.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:15 AM IST