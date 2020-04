Facebook spent USD 23.4 million on Mark Zuckerberg's security, air travel in 2019

Zuckerberg takes $1 as salary each year but his total compensation was $22.6 million in 2018 -- more than double since 2017 when he made $9.1 million in total compensation.

Facebook's chief operating officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg received a little over $875,000 in base pay, up from $843,000 in 2018.

Sandberg took home $902,740 as bonus, up from $638,000 in 2018, and $19.67 million in stock awards.

Sandberg personal security cost $4.37 million in 2019, up from $2.9 million in 2018.

"Because of the high visibility of our company, our compensation, nominating and governance committee has authorized an 'overall security program' for Mr. Zuckerberg to address safety concerns due to specific threats to his safety arising directly as a result of his position as our founder, CEO, Chairman, and controlling stockholder," read the filing.

"Our compensation, nominating and governance committee has also authorized a security program for Ms. Sandberg, including certain personal security measures, to address safety concerns resulting from her position as our COO," it added.