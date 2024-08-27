Facebook Boss Mark Zuckerberg Accuses Joe Biden Of 'Repeatedly Pressurising' Meta Over Covid Posts

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg (left) and US President Joe Biden | Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg (left) and US President Joe Biden

Meta Chief Executive Officer and Facebook-founder Mark Zuckerberg has made a huge allegation against US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris in a letter he wrote to the House Judiciary Committee of the Republican Party. Zuckerberg has alleged that the Biden administration 'repeatedly pressurised" Meta to censor posts related to Covid.

The Meta chief further said that the social media platform had to make some changes which it would not make now given the "benefit of hindsight and new information"

Zuckerberg also says he feels regretful to not have been 'more outspoken' about this.

"In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree. Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure," said Zuckerberg in the letter.

"I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it. I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today. Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction and we're ready to push back if something like this happens again," he added.

Republican Party posts the letter online

The House Committee on the Judiciary, of the Republican Party has posted details about Zuckerberg's letter on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In his letter, Zuckerberg also recalled another episode. He has alleged that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) provided warning to Meta about a possible Russian disinformation operation about Biden family in the run-up to 2020 election.