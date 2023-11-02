Eurasia's Highest Active Volcano Eruption Sends Massive Ash Columns In Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula; Visuals Surface

Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcanic eruption in Kamchatka, Russia | WeatherSarov1/X

The highest active volcano in Eurasia erupted, sending a massive volume of ash into Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday. After the eruption, authorities in two towns on Russia's sparsely populated Kamchatka Peninsula shut schools. The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcanic eruption sent ash as high as 13 kilometres (8 miles) above sea level, officials reported.

Distance from volcano

Due to precautionary reasons, the officials ordered schools in Ust-Kamchatsk and Klyuchy to remain shut, there were no reports of injuries. Each town has a population of approximately 5,000 people. Klyuchy is roughly 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the volcano, while Ust-Kamchatsk is about 50 kilometres (30 miles).

The 4,650-meter (15,255-foot) stratovolcano has been active recently and released lava in June. The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,700 kilometres (4,100 miles) east of Moscow, is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanoes, geysers and geothermal springs.

Previous eruption

The first eruption of the volcano was reported in 1697, and it has been active ever since. Geologists estimate that the volcano erupted 110 times during the Holocene Epoch (the current geological epoch).

Russian authorities predicted the eruption

Russian authorities predicted the November 1 eruption of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano after observing increasing activity at the volcano on October 30. According to the experts, strombolian-type eruptions have been occurring at the volcano since October 11, with multiple explosive explosions occurring between October 27 and 30. Although no further eruptions are expected at the volcano, officials have warned locals not to visit the eruption site.

