EU Welcomes New US Tariffs, Says Measures Match Bilateral Trade Deal | X- LoneWolfV_

The European Union on Friday welcomed a new round of US tariffs imposed on trading partners, saying the measures aligned with the tariff commitments agreed between Brussels and Washington.

"The EU notes positively the fact that this outcome is in line with the US tariff commitments agreed under the EU-US Joint Statement," European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said.

The new US tariff regime, which took effect on Friday after replacing an earlier global duty introduced by President Donald Trump, imposes levies ranging from 10% to 12.5% on around 60 trading partners, including China, India and the European Union.

Washington is set to impose fresh tariffs on the EU in the coming days over forced labour. Despite considering the new duties "unjustified," the Commission said its priority was to ensure tariffs on EU goods remain below the 15% cap agreed in the EU-US deal.@TheLastRefuge2… — Ben Tallmadge (@BenTallmadge01) July 22, 2026

Key European exports exempt from additional duties

Gill said the new tariff structure would establish an all-inclusive tax rate of 10% for EU exports while restoring additional customs duty exemptions on certain European products, including cork and diamonds.

He added that aircraft and aircraft spare parts, along with generic medicines, would also remain exempt.

According to Gill, the arrangement would create a "positive dynamic" for transatlantic discussions on issues such as strategic raw materials and artificial intelligence.

Google fine had raised fears of US retaliation

The US tariff announcement came hours after the European Union imposed an €890 million (nearly $1 billion) fine on Google over anti-competitive practices in the digital sector.

The decision had raised concerns in Europe that Washington could retaliate by increasing customs duties, as the Trump administration has repeatedly accused the EU of unfairly targeting American technology companies through its digital regulations.

White House Trade Representative Jamieson Greer warned on Thursday that the penalty imposed on Google "creates uncertainty" in trade relations with the US and posed "a real risk" to maintaining transatlantic stability.