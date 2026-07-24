EU Says Tiktok Failed To Protect Minors' Privacy, May Face Hefty Fine | X - LaPresse_news

The European Commission on Friday said its investigation found that TikTok had failed to adequately protect the privacy rights of children by allowing adults to view the accounts of minors.

According to the commission, the platform's practices exposed children to cyberbullying, unwanted contact and predatory behaviour.

EU Finds TikTok Fails to Protect Minors’ Privacy — Prepares to Fine Them Into Oblivion Instead of Banning the App for Kids



Default settings leave teens exposed. Europe’s solution? Cash the check, keep the platform open, claim victory.



The European Commission dropped preliminary… pic.twitter.com/LFBbLiGYJP — News Picks Daily (@NewsPicksDaily) July 24, 2026

TikTok given chance to respond

TikTok has been given an opportunity to respond to the commission's findings and present its defence.

If the European Commission is not satisfied with the Chinese company's response, it could issue a non-compliance decision and impose a fine of up to 6% of TikTok's total annual revenue.

Read Also US Imposes 10% Import Tariff On Indian Goods Over Forced Labour Concerns

Latest probe follows earlier EU findings

The investigation comes amid continued regulatory action by Brussels against major technology companies, including Meta and Apple.

In February, the 27-member European Union found that TikTok had breached another provision of its digital rule book through an “addictive design” involving features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling that could harm the physical and mental health of users, particularly minors.