 EU Says Tiktok Failed To Protect Minors' Privacy, May Face Hefty Fine
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EU Says Tiktok Failed To Protect Minors' Privacy, May Face Hefty Fine

The European Commission has found that TikTok failed to adequately protect children's privacy by allowing adults to view minors' accounts. The platform could face a fine of up to 6% of its global annual revenue if it fails to address the EU's concerns. TikTok has been given an opportunity to respond.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
EU Says Tiktok Failed To Protect Minors' Privacy, May Face Hefty Fine
EU Says Tiktok Failed To Protect Minors' Privacy, May Face Hefty Fine | X - LaPresse_news

The European Commission on Friday said its investigation found that TikTok had failed to adequately protect the privacy rights of children by allowing adults to view the accounts of minors.

According to the commission, the platform's practices exposed children to cyberbullying, unwanted contact and predatory behaviour.

TikTok given chance to respond

TikTok has been given an opportunity to respond to the commission's findings and present its defence.

If the European Commission is not satisfied with the Chinese company's response, it could issue a non-compliance decision and impose a fine of up to 6% of TikTok's total annual revenue.

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Latest probe follows earlier EU findings

The investigation comes amid continued regulatory action by Brussels against major technology companies, including Meta and Apple.

In February, the 27-member European Union found that TikTok had breached another provision of its digital rule book through an “addictive design” involving features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling that could harm the physical and mental health of users, particularly minors.

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