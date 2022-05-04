EU chief Ursula von der Leyen unveils plans for new sanctions on Russian oil, but says nothing about natural gas

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has given details of a sixth package of sanctions to be agreed in the coming days. It included four different steps.

High-ranking Russian military officers who committed war crimes in Bucha and Mariupol were to be targeted: "We know who you are, you will not get away with this."

Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, is to be disconnected from the SWIFT bank transfer system.

Three big state-owned Russian broadcasters are to be cut off from the EU on cable, satellite or the internet as what she called "mouthpieces that amplify Putin's lies".

Von der Leyen said the EU was also announcing an end to its dependency on Russian oil: "It will not be easy but we simply have to do it." All Russian oil will be phased out, she said, but in an orderly fashion. Crude oil will be phased out in six months and refined products by the end of 2022, she said.

The highlight of the proposals is expected to be a phased embargo on imports of Russian oil. Reports say the EU's 27 member states could be given six months to wean themselves off Russian crude oil and eight months for related products.

Two states, Hungary and Slovakia, are likely to be exempt from the phase-out plan because of their reliance on Russian oil.

Russia accounts for about 25% of oil imports to the EU, although the level of dependency varies between member states. The German government signalled at the weekend that it believed it could completely phase out its use “by the late summer”.

Slovakia’s economics minister, Richard Sulík, said on Tuesday, however, that his country’s dependence on oil from the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline meant it would not be able to end the flow of oil for several years. “We will insist on the exemption, for sure,” he said.

Slovakia has said it needs between four and six years to convert its oil refineries to process crude from other sources, although the commission is said to consider this phase-out period as too long.

Hungary’s foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, said Budapest could not support sanctions “that will make the transport of natural gas or oil from Russia to Hungary impossible”.

“The point is simple: that Hungary’s energy supply cannot be endangered, because no one can expect us to allow the price of the war [in Ukraine] to be paid by Hungarians,” he said. “It is currently physically impossible for Hungary and its economy to function without Russian oil.”

As well as Slovakia and Hungary, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic are highly dependent on the flow of oil from Russia. The comments from Budapest and Bratislava reflect a desire to maximise their leverage going into the internal discussions.

The latest proposed sanctions will need unanimous approval to become the sixth wave of restrictive measures applied to the Russian economy since the war in Ukraine began on 24 February.

The measures are the most politically sensitive yet, with officials fearing that a sudden increase in oil prices could lead to soaring prices at petrol pumps, triggering protests.

An embargo on Russian oil would deprive Moscow of a large revenue stream, but reaching an agreement on the measure has divided countries of the bloc, which relies on Russia for 26% of its oil imports.

Hungary and Germany were among those with reservations against an oil embargo. Among their concerns was that surging energy prices would hurt EU economies already grappling with inflation.

Resistance to an oil import ban faded over the past week after an agreement came together that would offer exemptions to Slovakia and Hungary, diplomats told Reuters, citing two countries highly dependent on Russian crude.

EU countries have paid more than 47 billion euros ($47.43 billion) to Russia for gas and oil since it invaded Ukraine, according to research organisation the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

