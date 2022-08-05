Etihad Airways cancels Mumbai to Chicago flight bookings, students forced to pay Rs 2 lakh for last minute tickets

Etihad Airways | File Image

Last minute changes not only cause worry but may people shell out more money on travel bookings. In a recent case, students were furious over the Etihad Airways for cancelling bookings on Mumbai to Chicago flight. Inorder to travel despite the sudden pull down, students were forced by the situation to pay about Rs 2 lakh for tickets.

Taking to Twitter, a concerned traveller wrote, "Better reschedule our flights...why are all flights cancelled?" She took to slam the airlines for playing out strategies on being overbooked and operating full.

@EtihadHelp You guys are over booked and playing strategies out there. Better reschedule our flights from Mumbai to Chicago and need confirmation immediately!!!!! Need explanation!!! RN why are all flights cancelled? It's operating full. — Aishwarya nagori (@nagoriaishwarya) August 3, 2022

TOI reported that the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways offloaded passengers, largely students, on Thursday. The students had alleged reported that the brand refused accommodation on alternate flights leaving them with no option than spending around Rs 2 lakh for a last-minute.

According to reports, the cheapest one-way flight ticket to the US from Mumbai were priced Rs 1.4 lakh onwards (for flights over 27 hours long). Several passengers booked to fly to New York, Washington and Chicago were cancelled.

