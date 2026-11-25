'Era Of Sanctions Is Over': Iran Vows To Break Trump's Blockade Plans As US Intensifies Economic Sanctions |

Tehran: Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi asserted that the era of sanctions and blockades is over, stating that countries will no longer stand by and watch as they push back through expanding cooperation.

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In a post on X, Azizi wrote, "The era of sanctions and blockades is over. Countries will no longer stand by and watch; they are pushing back by expanding cooperation. Call it whatever you like; the reality remains unchanged: a new world order is governing the globe, and in the wake of your failures, your role is smaller than ever. We'll see what happens!"

His remarks came in response to an Economist cover titled "Axis of Malice", amid the US intensifying economic sanctions against Tehran, which have severely affected Iran's economy.

Further, Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, said that the country was determined to break any US blockade, dismissing US President Donald Trump's plans as "delusional and futile".

He said Trump's plans to blockade Iran were no different from what he described as the US administration's failed war strategy.

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"Trump and his defeated team’s plans to blockade Iran are as delusional and futile as their failed war strategy. The Iranian nation, armed forces, and the entire state apparatus remain firmly determined to break the blockade and respond with full force to any new aggression" Rezaei wrote in a post on X.

US Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions under its Operation Economic Outcast, aimed at disrupting Iran's financial infrastructure and restricting its access to foreign currency through international financial channels.

According to the Treasury Department, the latest action targets more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel allegedly involved in facilitating Iran's global shadow banking networks.

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The department said that as Iran's economy remained battered by economic sanctions and its oil revenues continued to decline, the regime's shadow banking facilitators had increasingly failed to repatriate dwindling export earnings while enriching themselves by diverting state resources.

The sanctions target financial networks that support much of Iran's remaining foreign trade by moving billions of dollars through the international financial system, enabling the regime to access foreign currency despite comprehensive sanctions, the Treasury Department said.

The action has been taken under three Executive Orders: targeting certain sectors of the Iranian economy, including its financial sector; as amended, relating to counter-terrorism designations; and targeting individuals operating in various sectors of Iran's metals industry.

The Treasury Department said Operation Economic Outcast was announced by Bessent on August 24 and was aimed at severing the remaining economic lifelines sustaining the Iranian regime.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)