Epstein Files Row: Thomas Massie Secures 218 Signatures To Force Fresh House Showdown Over Release | (Photo Courtesy: X/@azadparinda0081)

Outgoing US Representative Thomas Massie (Republican, Kentucky) has gathered the crucial 218 signatures required to trigger another showdown in the House of Representatives over the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The development came a day after fellow Republicans thwarted his attempt to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to a report by Axios, Massie announced on Wednesday afternoon that his discharge petition seeking consideration of the Epstein Files Transparency Act II had secured the required support. House clerk records show that Democratic Representative John Garamendi of California provided the final signature.

Four Republicans backed the petition: Massie, Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman, both from South Carolina, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. The remaining 214 signatures were secured from Democratic lawmakers.

“I'm working closely with @RepJayapal, @RepTeresaLF and @RepRoKhanna to get this to the floor for a vote soon,” Massie wrote in a post on X. Neither the White House nor the office of House Speaker Mike Johnson had issued a response.

Massie continues to challenge the Trump administration

President Donald Trump had previously supported a primary challenger against Massie, contributing to the Kentucky Republican's departure from Congress. As his tenure in the House draws to a close, Massie has continued to confront the administration over politically contentious matters.

The latest petition could once again bring the Epstein controversy into focus, a scandal that has troubled the Trump administration for over a year. This comes despite Congress having earlier voted overwhelmingly in favour of making the investigative records public.

Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California were instrumental in the initial campaign for the disclosure of the files. Their legislation received overwhelming backing in the House, passing 427-1 in November 2025 after the lawmakers secured enough signatures to circumvent Speaker Mike Johnson. Trump subsequently signed the measure into law.

The legislation directed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to make its investigative records concerning Epstein public by December 19, 2025. It also allowed certain information to be withheld to safeguard victims, protect ongoing investigations and preserve other sensitive details.

DOJ disclosure faces criticism

Although the department failed to meet the stipulated deadline, it announced in January that nearly 3.5 million pages of records had been made public. However, Epstein survivors and several lawmakers have criticised the disclosures, alleging that authorities withheld substantial amounts of information while failing to adequately conceal victims' identities through redactions.

Adding to the criticism, a report published on Tuesday by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee raised concerns over the administration's handling of the document releases. It highlighted shortcomings in protecting victims and extensive redactions that allegedly obscured the identities of potential co-conspirators.

The committee, however, stated that its investigation had uncovered no evidence linking Trump to Epstein's criminal activities.

When could the petition come up for a vote?

Massie's discharge petition is expected to become eligible for consideration on the House floor by early December. The current legislative calendar leaves sufficient sitting days for the measure to be taken up.

However, securing the required signatures does not guarantee that the legislation will pass. Even if it clears the House, Republican leaders in the Senate could choose not to take it up before the newly elected Congress begins its term in January.