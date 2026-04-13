'Enjoy Current Pump Figures': Iran Warns US Of Oil Price Surge Over Trump’s Hormuz Blockade Threat

Left: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Right: Donald Trump |

Tehran: Iran on Monday responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat to block ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, issued a stark warning on X.

“Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called ‘blockade’, soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas." He also wrote a mathematical equation which reportedly indicates that any increase in the severity of a Hormuz blockade leads to a compounding, non-linear surge in oil prices rather than a simple one-to-one rise: ΔO_BSOH > 0 ⇒ f(f(O)) > f(O). He also share a photo of current gas prices near the White House.

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President Trump said the American Navy would swiftly begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, after US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad ended without an agreement.

US Central Command announced that it will blockade all Iranian ports beginning Monday at 10 am EDT, or 5:30 pm in Iran.

CENTCOM stated the blockade will be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman." It said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

"Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade. All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches," it said in a post on X.