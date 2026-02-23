El Mencho Death: India Issues Advisory As Violent Clashes Rock Mexico After Cartel Leader's Killing; Shocking Videos Surface

India Issues Advisory As Violent Clashes Rock Mexico After Cartel Leader's Killing; Shocking Videos Surface | X

The Indian Embassy in Mexico has issued an advisory to Indian nationals residing in the country, urging them to exercise caution and shelter in place amid escalating violence following the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho”, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The unrest has triggered security operations, road blockades, and violent clashes across several Mexican states, with disturbing videos of the violence widely circulating on social media.

Indian Embassy Urges Nationals To Stay Indoors

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy advised Indian citizens in specific regions to remain indoors until further notice.

“Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico: There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity. Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacán State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo León State should shelter in place until further notice,” the Embassy said.

The advisory specifically highlights areas in:

Jalisco (Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, Guadalajara)

Tamaulipas (Reynosa and nearby municipalities)

Parts of Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León

Authorities have warned of heightened security presence and possible disruptions.

Who Was ‘El Mencho’?

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho”, led the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), considered one of Mexico’s most violent criminal groups.

According to reports, he was killed on Sunday during a military-led operation in Tapalpa, located in Jalisco state. Mexican security forces engaged in a fierce gun battle with cartel members during the operation.

Mexico’s Secretariat of National Defence stated that four gang members were killed at the scene. Oseguera and two others were seriously injured and later died while being transported by aircraft to Mexico City. Three Mexican military personnel were also injured and hospitalised.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency has previously described the CJNG as one of the most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations operating in Mexico.

Violent Clashes Erupt; Videos Go Viral

Following the cartel leader’s death, violent clashes erupted in multiple parts of the country. Videos circulating on social media show armed men blocking roads, attacking establishments, and setting vehicles and fuel stations ablaze.

Some videos allegedly shows cartel members attempting to take control of areas including Guadalajara airport. Other clips show supermarkets and gas stations being attacked, intensifying fear among residents.

Additional visuals show security forces deploying heavily across affected regions as operations continue. As of late evening (6:30 PM local time), sporadic clashes were still being reported in certain areas.

President Claudia Sheinbaum Urges Calm

Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the nation on Sunday, urging citizens to remain calm and stay informed.

In a statement posted on X, she confirmed that the military operation had resulted in blockades and “other reactions” in some areas. She added that Mexico’s Security Cabinet was providing regular updates.

“The Secretariat of National Defence reported on the operation carried out this morning by federal forces, which resulted in various blockades and other reactions. There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm,” she said.

She further stated that in the vast majority of the national territory, activities were proceeding normally, while commending the Mexican Army, National Guard, Armed Forces, and Security Cabinet for their response.