Eiffel Tower Closed As Staff Goes On Strike After Women Employees Allege Being Sidelined During BAPS Visit

Eiffel Tower |

Paris: Staff at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris went on strike on Monday following allegations that female employees were asked to step aside, leave their posts or avoid certain areas during a private visit by a Hindu religious delegation linked to BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha).

The controversy erupted after around 100 members of the delegation visited the Paris landmark last week. The group was in France for celebrations linked to the inauguration of a BAPS temple in the Paris suburbs.

Women Asked To 'Make Themselves Invisible'

Eiffel Tower employees accused management of issuing instructions that effectively sidelined female workers during the delegation's visit. In a statement, staff alleged that women were asked to 'make themselves invisible' while the group was at the landmark.

According to the employees, some female workers were instructed to leave their usual posts and move to other areas. At certain locations, they were allegedly replaced by male colleagues. Staff also claimed that women were told not to pass through or cross specific areas while the delegation was present.

The operating company of the Eiffel Tower, SETE, acknowledged that the delegation had requested arrangements aimed at limiting interactions with women. However, the company said such conditions should never have been accepted.

SETE said the arrangements were inconsistent with its values and the principle of equality between men and women. Its president, Ariel Weil, described the reported practice as unacceptable and reaffirmed the landmark's commitment to France's republican values and gender equality, as reported by news agency AFP.

BAPS Responds To Row

The BAPS organisation responded to the controversy by saying it respected the concerns raised by Eiffel Tower employees and took them seriously.

BAPS said the visit had been coordinated with Eiffel Tower teams because of the size of its delegation and had been scheduled at the beginning of normal opening hours to minimise disruption to other visitors. The organisation also said that, to its knowledge, nobody had been denied access to the landmark.

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"Nevertheless, we wish to offer our sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or inconvenienced by this situation," BAPS said, reiterating its commitment to mutual respect and service to others.

The incident has triggered political reactions in France. Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen criticised the reported arrangements, saying France would never accept restrictions on women's presence.

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Paris Mayor Backs Protesting Employees

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire also backed the protesting employees and said an investigation would be launched as soon as possible. He said the facts behind the incident needed to be fully established.

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The probe is expected to examine how the arrangements for the private visit were decided and whether employees were subjected to gender-based restrictions.