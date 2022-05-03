Eid 2022: Malala Yousafzai extends festival greetings with husband Asser Malik; see pics

On the ocassion of Eid, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday extended festival wishes to her fans with a sweet post on social media. The picture that Malala shared on her official Instagram account also features her husband Asser Malik as she said in the caption of her post, “Eid Mubarak.”

Malala and Asser adorned traditional outfit as Asser opted for a blue kurta-pyjama, while Malala wore a printed yellow kurta set.

Malala Yousafzai had announced her wedding with Asser Malik in a post on social media on November 9, 2021. She had shared pictures from her nikah ceremony which was a strictly private affair attended by close friends and family in Birmingham, England.

Yousafzai gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban’s efforts to stop girls from attending school in Pakistan. While, Malik is the general manager of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) High Performance Centre.

The couple first met two years back and since then have been in touch and formed a close friendship and later decided to get married with the consent of their families.

In 2014, she won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, becoming the youngest laureate of the prize. She shared the prize with child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.

Last year, she graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

