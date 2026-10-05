Egyptian Shopkeeper Races To Catch 5-Year-Old Boy Falling From Balcony; Dramatic Rescue Caught On Camera

A young Egyptian man has been hailed on the internet for his split-second intervention after catching a five-year-old boy who fell from a balcony in Giza. The dramatic rescue was captured on security camera and quickly went viral on social media, with the footage showing the man rushing towards the falling child and catching him just before he could hit the ground.

The incident took place on September 29 in the Ard El-Lewa neighbourhood of Giza, Egypt. Security camera footage from the area shows people moving through a crowded street when a child suddenly falls from a building above.

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Ahmed Ragab Springs Into Action

The man, identified as shop owner Ahmed Ragab, was near his store when he heard shouting and crying. He looked towards the building and realised that a child was in danger.

Within seconds, the five-year-old fell from the balcony. Ragab immediately sprinted towards the child and positioned himself underneath him. In a split-second move, he managed to catch the boy in his arms before he could strike the ground.

The densely populated street and narrow surroundings left little room for reaction, making the timing of the rescue particularly dramatic.

'I Had No Time To Think'

Speaking about the incident, Ragab said he had been out buying something when he heard the commotion. He said everything happened so quickly that he did not have time to think about whether he would actually be able to catch the child.

Ragab said he simply reacted instinctively because he could not stand by and watch a child fall without attempting to help.

He later admitted that he only realised the enormity of what had happened after the boy was safe.

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Hero's Nerves Give Way After Rescue

Footage recorded after the rescue shows Ragab holding the child and looking back towards the balcony. He then walks away with the boy before appearing to lean on a mattress placed nearby, seemingly overwhelmed by the rush of adrenaline.

In another interview, Ragab said he still could not explain how he managed to move quickly enough to make the catch. He added that even if the same situation happened 100 times, he was not sure he could reproduce the same timing.

The rescue left Ragab visibly shaken after the immediate danger had passed, as the adrenaline of the moment gave way to the realisation of what could have happened had he not intervened.

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CCTV Rescue Video Goes Viral

The security camera footage has since spread widely online, drawing attention to Ragab's quick reaction. The video shows the entire sequence in real time from the child suddenly falling from above to Ragab sprinting from the area of his shop and making the crucial catch.

The dramatic footage has been widely shared as an example of an ordinary passer-by responding instantly during a life-threatening emergency.