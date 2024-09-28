 East Coast Park Beach Reopens, Water Activities Resume After Oil Spill Cleanup
connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
East Coast Park Beach. Photo courtesy: www.facebook.com/gracefu.hy |

The whole stretch of East Coast Park beach has been reopened for all water activities after the completion of oil spill clean-up operations. The news was shared by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

The minister took to Facebook to share: “Time to enjoy the waters again!

“Happy to share that the water quality along the whole stretch of East Coast Park Beach has returned to normal levels and stabilised since the oil spill. Waters are now open for all water contact activities, including swimming, wakeboarding, windsurfing, and jet skiing!

The lawmaker urged people never to take Singapore’s clean environment for granted.

“As we return to enjoy the waters, let’s remind ourselves never to take our clean environment for granted. Let’s continue to play our part to keep our shared spaces clean and green for all,” she said.

The oil spill — reported on June 14 — happened after one of the oil cargo tanks was ruptured due to an allision. It involved dredger VOX MAXIMA, which had reported a sudden loss in engine and steering control before its allision with bunker vessel MARINE HONOUR on the aforementioned date.

The allision caused a rupture of one of the MARINE HONOUR’s oil cargo tanks, and its contents of low-sulphur fuel oil were released to the sea.

All public beaches affected by the June incident have now fully reopened with all water activities allowed.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

