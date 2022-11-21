e-Paper Get App
Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude rocks Indonesia's Java island; 44 dead, over 300 injured, visuals of destruction surface

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude rocks Indonesia's Java island; 44 dead, over 300 injured, visuals of destruction surface

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.4 quake was centered in Cianjur region in West Java province, a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Updated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude rocks Indonesia's Java island; 25 dead, over 300 injured |
Jakarta: An earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 44 people, damaging dozens of buildings, and sending residents into the capital's streets for safety.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

At least 44 people have been killed in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, a local spokesperson told a news agency. Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities, the agency said.

Information was still being collected about the extent of casualties and damage, it said in a statement.

The quake was strongly felt in the greater Jakarta area. High-rises in the capital swayed for more than three minutes and some were evacuated.

"The quake felt so strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor with emergency stairs," said Vidi Primadhania, an employee in South Jakarta.

article-image

Earthquakes occur frequently in this part of the world

Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in Jakarta.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

