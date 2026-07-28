Earthquake Alert: Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes Japan's Kumamoto, Tsunami Advisory Issued As Strong Tremors Shake Kyushu | Video | X

Tokyo: An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

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The quake occurred at the depth of 10 km (6 miles) below the sea surface, JMA said.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported after the 4:29 pm quake.

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The quake occurred in the western region of Kumamoto, about 900 km (540 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

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The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of a tsunami beyond local coasts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)