 Earthquake Alert: Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes Japan's Kumamoto, Tsunami Advisory Issued As Strong Tremors Shake Kyushu | Video
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HomeWorldEarthquake Alert: Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes Japan's Kumamoto, Tsunami Advisory Issued As Strong Tremors Shake Kyushu | Video

Earthquake Alert: Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes Japan's Kumamoto, Tsunami Advisory Issued As Strong Tremors Shake Kyushu | Video

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Kumamoto in Japan's Kyushu region on Tuesday afternoon at a depth of 10 km, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue a tsunami advisory. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat beyond local coasts. No casualties or damage were immediately reported following the offshore tremor.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
Earthquake Alert: Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes Japan's Kumamoto, Tsunami Advisory Issued As Strong Tremors Shake Kyushu | Video
Earthquake Alert: Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes Japan's Kumamoto, Tsunami Advisory Issued As Strong Tremors Shake Kyushu | Video | X

Tokyo: An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake occurred at the depth of 10 km (6 miles) below the sea surface, JMA said.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported after the 4:29 pm quake.

The quake occurred in the western region of Kumamoto, about 900 km (540 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of a tsunami beyond local coasts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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