Earthquake Alert! Massive 6.1 Magnitude Quake Jolts Taiwan A Day After 5 Tremors Hit Hualien County; Visuals Surface

Taipei: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Taiwan on Tuesday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 23.69 and Longitude 121.85, at a depth of 87 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 23-04-2024, 00:02:55 IST, Lat: 23.69 & Long: 121.85, Depth: 87 Km, Region: Taiwan," the NCS said in a post shared on X.

Five earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan on Monday within just 9 minutes, as reported by Central News Agency Focus Taiwan. The seismic activity occurred between 5:08 pm and 5:17 pm (local time).

A string of aftershocks in #Hualien, including two of magnitudes 6.0 and 6.3 on early Tuesday, brought down Full Hotel and the Tong Shuai building in downtown Hualien City. #TaiwanEarthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/0YcBVq0QBQ — Focus Taiwan (CNA English News) (@Focus_Taiwan) April 23, 2024



"Five #earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, in 9 minutes between 5:08 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. (UTC+8)," CNA Focus Taiwan posted on X.

Five #earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, in 9 minutes between 5:08 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. (UTC+8) pic.twitter.com/TI10fyWm6b — Focus Taiwan (CNA English News) (@Focus_Taiwan) April 22, 2024

What Happened Two Weeks Ago On The Eastern Shores Of Taiwan?

Two weeks ago, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter Scale rocked Taiwan's eastern shores, leaving four people dead and over 700 others injured.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 - 11 km NE of Hualien City, Taiwan," the US Geological Survey (USGS) said in a post on X.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.0 - 13 km SSW of Hualien City, Taiwan https://t.co/9uONYOaBuo — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 22, 2024



The quake that struck Hualien City on April 3 killed four people and injured more than 700 others, the National Fire Agency said while adding that of those injured, 132 are in Hualien County, near the epicentre of the quake.