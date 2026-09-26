EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says 'Serial Practitioner Of Terrorism' Must Be Held Accountable | Videos

EAM S Jaishankar | ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, called for stronger international efforts to end conflicts, protect civilians and restore stability, warning that wars and geopolitical confrontations are undermining global security and development.

Speaking as the United Nations enters its ninth decade, Jaishankar said the organisation was founded to maintain international peace and security and promote friendly relations among nations. However, he noted that conflicts and confrontations remain a major global concern, with the consequences of wars being felt far beyond the countries directly involved.

“This assembly must face up to the true state of affairs,” Jaishankar said, highlighting the impact of conflicts on countries far removed from war zones. He said those most affected often have the least say in decisions that shape the global situation.

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'No Dilution' In Zero-Tolerance Approach Towards Terrorism

Jaishankar strongly criticised terrorism, describing it as a persistent threat to international peace and security. He said terrorism becomes a direct challenge to the global order when it is state-sponsored and carried out across borders.

“Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable,” he said, calling for “no dilution” in the international community’s zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. He also stressed the need to expose and counter the financial networks supporting terrorism.

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Without naming a country in the remarks provided, Jaishankar referred to a “serial practitioner of terrorism” who, according to him, had misrepresented facts before the UN General Assembly and sought to normalise terrorism.

“That will not stand,” he said, asserting India’s right to defend itself against terrorism. He added that friendship and goodwill could not coexist with terrorism and said arrangements based on such relationships would naturally come under question.

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Jaishankar Raises Gulf, Ukraine Conflicts

Referring to the conflict in the Gulf, Jaishankar expressed concern over continuing hostilities and said attacks targeting commercial shipping and seafarers using international waterways were “simply unacceptable”.

He called on all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, protect civilians and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce.

On the Ukraine conflict, which he described as being in its fifth year, Jaishankar said India supported ongoing efforts aimed at bringing peace. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said “endless war must give way now to an end to war”.

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He also stressed the need to protect seafarers and maintain supplies of food, grains and energy. India, he said, was prepared to do everything possible to help address food and energy security concerns.

On the situation in West Asia, Jaishankar reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution and said India was contributing humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for Palestinians.