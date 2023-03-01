EAM Jaishankar to British official on BBC IT survey: 'Must follow Indian laws and regulations'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during the G20 foreign ministers' visit to New Delhi on Wednesday. The topic of the BBC's tax "survey" was discussed during the bilateral meeting, and Jaishankar reportedly emphasised that the British broadcaster must adhere to applicable laws in India.

𝗠𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝘄𝘀: 𝗝𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮𝗿

Prior to the G20 summit under the Indian presidency, Jaishankar conveyed to his British counterpart that it was mandatory for all entities operating in the country to comply with the "relevant laws and regulations".

𝗜𝗧 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗕𝗖 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

On February 14, a group of 15 officials from the Income Tax Department conducted survey operations at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the BBC. This action was taken several weeks after the Indian government prohibited the airing of the BBC's documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question', which raised doubts about the involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (then Gujarat CM) in the 2002 Gujarat riots. The I-T department authorities carried out the survey on the BBC's premises.