EAM Jaishankar shares concerns about welfare of Indian community with UK, following communal tensions

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, right, meets with his British counterpart James Cleverly in New York, on Thursday, September 22 | Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared his concerns about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK with his British counterpart James Cleverly and welcomed his assurances on the same.

“Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard," Jaishankar said.

He said his conversation also covered global issues, including Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and UNSC matters.

“A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Discussed taking forward Roadmap 2030. Appreciate his commitment to deepening our partnership," Jaishankar tweeted Wednesday.

The weekend's unrest in Leicester was the culmination of several weeks of growing tension between parts of the Hindu and Muslim communities in the city. It reportedly began after a cricket match between India and Pakistan, at the end of August.

A total of 47 people have been arrested, 20 at the weekend. Some have been sentenced for possession of weapons.

The Indian High Commission in London issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence against the Indian community and called for protection for those affected.