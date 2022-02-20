e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

EAM Jaishankar pledges cooperation with Germany on green tech

PTI
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar | PTI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar | PTI

Advertisement

Munich (Germany): India and Germany share a commitment to promoting green growth and clean technology, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, as he held a "constructive meeting" with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze here.

Jaishankar arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference 2022 here.

"A constructive meeting with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68," Jaishankar tweeted late on Saturday.

"Discussed our respective development partnership outlook. We share a commitment to promoting green growth and clean tech," he said.

Jaishankar also held talks with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner.

"A good meeting with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner. Useful review of global developments," he said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Ireland Simon Coveney.

"Concluded the day meeting with FM @simoncoveney of Ireland. We have worked closely together at UNSC. Ireland can play a greater role in our EU engagement," he said.

ALSO READ

EAM Jaishanskar meets German counterpart, discusses Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine Crisis EAM Jaishanskar meets German counterpart, discusses Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine Crisis

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
Advertisement