Double Vaccinated Singaporeans Are Most Concerned About Contracting New Covid Variants: Survey

New data from YouGov Survey shows that only a quarter of Singaporeans say they are familiar with FLiRT, the new Covid variant. Around 50 percent seem to be unfamiliar and 27 percent are unsure of their view, as per a news release. This study was conducted online between 27 and 31 May 2024, with a national sample of 1,042 Singaporeans, using a questionnaire designed by YouGov.

Even though awareness is low, worry around contracting the virus is high. Two-thirds (66 percent) of Singaporeans say they are very or somewhat concerned about contracting the new covid variant, and only a third (34 percent) are not concerned about it.

It is interesting to note that worry is higher among those who are vaccinated with at least two shots (67 percent) as compared to those who are partially vaccinated (50 percent) or not vaccinated (55 percent).

Among a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, Singapore’s Health Ministry has advised residents to wear masks again. YouGov data shows that a majority (55 percent) are taking this precaution and claim they wear masks when in public. However, maintaining personal hygiene like washing hands regularly, using sanitizer, etc. is the most followed precautionary measure, with 64 percent residents saying they take this form of precaution.

Avoiding crowded areas is the next common measure (51 percent), followed by social distancing (33 percent), working from home instead of office (14 percent) and avoiding public transport (12 percent). Only one in eight Singaporeans (12 percent) claim they do not take any precautions, with GenZ forming the largest proportion (at 22 percent) of respondents saying this.

The data shows that upon contracting the virus, Singaporeans are most likely to isolate or stay at home from grocery stores, restaurants and retail stores if they had visible symptoms than if they did not have any symptoms.

When it comes to friends or family houses, Singaporeans are equally divided. Around 37 percent said they would isolate if they had covid with symptoms and another 37 percent said they would do so even if they did not have any symptoms.

The sentiment is similar when it comes to isolating themselves from work, with an equal number of respondents saying they would stay at home if they had or did not have visible symptoms of Covid.

When asked if they would take an additional vaccination if available to combat new variants of COVID-19, a majority of Singaporeans (52 percent) said they are very or somewhat likely to take the vaccine. Men are significantly more likely than women to say this (56 percent men vs 47 percent women).

Around 38 percent are hesitant and would not be open to taking another shot and one in 10 (10 percent) are not sure.

Those who are vaccinated with at least two shots are more likely to go for an additional shot (with 53 percent saying this) as compared to those who are vaccinated with one shot (34 percent) or not vaccinated at all (10 percent).

