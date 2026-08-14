‘Don’t Come To Mexico’: Sikh Youth’s Cry For Help From Mexico Goes Viral

A video of a distressed Sikh youth, allegedly stranded in Mexico, has surfaced online, showing him crying and appealing to people not to attempt illegal migration routes to the United States.

Warning against ‘donkey route’

In the 33-second video, the youth is seen lying on a bed, appearing injured and visibly frightened. With folded hands, he warns others against travelling to Mexico through the so-called “donkey route” and urges them not to fall into the trap of agents promising a safe journey abroad.

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The youth claims he reached Mexico through the route and later tried to escape. He alleges that he was assaulted after attempting to flee and was left unable to walk properly because of his injuries. He also points towards the person recording the video and appears to say that the same person had brought him there.

Video surfaces on social media

The video was reportedly uploaded on TikTok on August 13 from an account named @amol__singh before being shared by several users on X. The identity and location of the youth could not be independently established from the video.

Risks of illegal migration

The footage has renewed concerns over the risks associated with the “donkey route”, an illegal and dangerous migration network used by some Indians seeking to enter the US through Latin America.

Reports cited in the information available say such journeys can cost between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, with expenses sometimes reaching Rs 70 lakh. Migrants may make payments in instalments at different stages of the journey.

Migrants face exploitation and assault

The case also comes amid reports of migrants being exploited, assaulted and held hostage by criminal groups along these routes. Authorities and experts have repeatedly warned people against relying on illegal migration agents and taking dangerous routes to foreign countries.