'Don't be a fool': Donald Trump writes bizarre, threatening letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Washington [US]: US President Donald Trump has written a letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening him against Syria offensive and asking him 'not to be a fool'.

In the letter, dated October 9, the President had also urged Erdogan 'not to be a tough guy.' "History will look upon you favourably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don't happen. Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool. I will call you later", the US President had said in his letter.

Threatening to destroy the Turkish economy, the US President added, "Let's work out a good deal! You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy -and I will. I have already given you a little sample with respect to Pastor Brunson." Switching from his aggressive tone, Trump also offered him prospects of a favourable deal.

"I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don't let the world down. You can make a great deal. General Mazloum is willing to negotiate with you, and he is willing to make concessions that they would never have made in the past. I am confidentially enclosing a copy of his letter to me, just received," the letter further reads.

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House announced that US Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on October 17. The Turkish offensive in the region has invited the ire of the international community with several expressing apprehensions that the move may lead to the resurgence of ISIS.