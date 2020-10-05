Donald Trump's surprise drive-by to greet supporters outside hospital

Trump in his short video message said he has learnt a lot about COVID-19, literally by going to school. "This is the real school," he said in his video from inside the military hospital. "I get it. I understand it," he said.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the President.

"The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do," he said. "President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed," Deere said in another statement soon thereafter.

White House Correspondents Association or WHCA expressed its outrage at the decision of the president.

"It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital - even briefly - amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing," the WHCA said in a statement.

Two secret service agents wearing masks were seen inside the black SUV. The pool of reporters organised under the WHCA, who cover the president, were not informed in the presidential movement outside the hospital.

"Now more than ever, the American public deserves independent coverage of the president so they can be reliably informed about his health," the WHCA said.

Earlier in the day, his doctors said the president was doing well, and he had not had fever since Friday. They hoped that the president might be discharged from the hospital on Monday.